eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 15.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.42% to Rs 172.88 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 15.28% to Rs 25.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.42% to Rs 172.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.172.88141.2223.8722.9342.4233.1433.0227.1325.2821.93

