Apollo Micro Systems standalone net profit rises 108.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 108.25% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.17% to Rs 225.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

