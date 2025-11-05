Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit declines 67.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.63% to Rs 6.13 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets declined 67.42% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.63% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.133.99-242.58-75.446.5618.405.8717.604.1912.86

