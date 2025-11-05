Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.27% to Rs 426.85 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 20.54% to Rs 37.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.27% to Rs 426.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 427.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.426.85427.9916.5110.0269.0746.7363.9144.3837.4431.06

