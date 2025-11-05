OnMobile Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.88% to Rs 128.16 crore

Net profit of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.88% to Rs 128.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.128.16129.306.570.4716.390.667.97-7.446.01-11.84

