Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Endurance Technologies announces acquisition of 100% stake in Ingenia, Italy

Endurance Technologies announces acquisition of 100% stake in Ingenia, Italy

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Endurance Technologies announced that Endurance Overseas Srl, Italy, subsidiary of the Company, has acquired 100% stake in Ingenia Automation Srl (Ingenia), Italy, with an effective date of 31 May, 2024. Ingenia, based in Turin, Italy, operates in the design, production and installation of industrial automation systems.

By deploying robotics and other automation processes, Ingenia assists industries to improve productivity and enhance quality through higher adherence to stringent technical specifications. This strategic acquisition will bolster the Group's skills in industrial automation and expand its presence in the value chain through backward integration.

The acquisition has been completed for a consideration not exceeding 3.6 million, which includes an earn-out up to 0.6 million to be paid after 31st December 2027, upon fulfilment of certain conditions subsequent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Azad wins multi-year order from Nuovo Pignone Srl

Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 53.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Endurance approves capex of Rs 63 cr for capacity addition

Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Market trade higher; Auto shares accelerate

Escorts Kubota sells 8,612 tractors in May'24

Nexus Surgical and Medicare reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PFL Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India reduces prices of AGS variants across models

Adani Ports arm inks pact with Tanzania Port Authority for 30 year

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story