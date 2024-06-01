Maruti Suzuki India reduces prices of AGS variants across models

The prices of AGS variants across models (Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx & Ignis) have been reduced by Rs 5,000/-. The prices will come into effect from today i.e. 1 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
The prices of AGS variants across models (Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx & Ignis) have been reduced by Rs 5,000/-. The prices will come into effect from today i.e. 1 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 10:30 AM IST