Maruti Suzuki India reduces prices of AGS variants across models

Maruti Suzuki India announced a reduction in prices of its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants across its models.

The prices of AGS variants across models (Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx & Ignis) have been reduced by Rs 5,000/-. The prices will come into effect from today i.e. 1 June 2024.

