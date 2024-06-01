Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India reduces prices of AGS variants across models

Maruti Suzuki India reduces prices of AGS variants across models

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India announced a reduction in prices of its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants across its models.

The prices of AGS variants across models (Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx & Ignis) have been reduced by Rs 5,000/-. The prices will come into effect from today i.e. 1 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

