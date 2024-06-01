Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nexus Surgical and Medicare reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nexus Surgical and Medicare reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Sales rise 328.57% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 328.57% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 123.87% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.14 329 3.471.55 124 OPM %13.33-92.86 -7.4914.19 - PBDT0.08-0.13 LP 0.290.23 26 PBT0.08-0.13 LP 0.290.23 26 NP0.06-0.10 LP 0.210.17 24

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

