Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 2912.66 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 31.33% to Rs 202.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 154.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 2912.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2545.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2912.662545.03 14 OPM %13.1212.51 -PBDT396.92324.02 22 PBT265.77205.61 29 NP202.98154.56 31

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

