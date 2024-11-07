Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 2912.66 crore

Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 31.33% to Rs 202.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 154.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 2912.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2545.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2912.662545.0313.1212.51396.92324.02265.77205.61202.98154.56

