Enduring price stability sets strong foundations for a sustained period of high growth: RBI Minutes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, August 22. According to the minutes, the MPC expects domestic growth to hold up on the strength of investment demand, steady urban consumption and rising rural consumption. Risks from volatile and elevated food prices remain high, which may adversely impact inflation expectations and result in spillovers to core inflation. There are also indications of core inflation bottoming out, MPC noted. Accordingly, the MPC decided to remain watchful on how these forces play out, going forward.

The MPC stays resolute in its commitment to aligning inflation to the 4 per cent target on a durable basis. In these circumstances, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent in this meeting. The MPC reiterates the need to continue with the disinflationary stance, until a durable alignment of the headline CPI inflation with the target is achieved. Enduring price stability sets strong foundations for a sustained period of high growth. Hence the MPC also considers it appropriate to continue with the disinflationary stance of withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth. Four out of six member of MPC decided to keep status quo on rates and two members opined a rate cut by 25 bps.

