Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Energy Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd and 5paisa Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2025.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd and 5paisa Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2025.

Energy Development Company Ltd spiked 17.14% to Rs 25.97 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15790 shares in the past one month.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd surged 16.72% to Rs 18.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3574 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd soared 14.52% to Rs 726.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 701 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd rose 13.42% to Rs 1247.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 434 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 403 shares in the past one month.

5paisa Capital Ltd added 12.68% to Rs 355.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

BSE SME Workmates Core2Cloud Solution blasts off with a cloud-high debut

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 56,571 equity shares under ESOP

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Newgen secures GBP 1.46 million contract from UK-based customer

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story