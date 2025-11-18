Energy Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd and 5paisa Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2025.

Energy Development Company Ltd spiked 17.14% to Rs 25.97 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15790 shares in the past one month.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd surged 16.72% to Rs 18.99. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3574 shares in the past one month. Fairchem Organics Ltd soared 14.52% to Rs 726.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 701 shares in the past one month. Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd rose 13.42% to Rs 1247.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 434 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 403 shares in the past one month.