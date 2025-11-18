Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 56,571 equity shares under ESOP

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has allotted 56,571 equity shares under ESOP on 18 November 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 13,34,49,398 (constituting of 6,67,24,699 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 13,35,62,540 (constituting of 6,67,81,270 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News