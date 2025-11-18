Newgen secures GBP 1.46 million contract from UK-based customer

Newgen Software Technologies has secured a contract worth GBP 1,468,804 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) from an overseas entity based in the United Kingdom.

The name of the customer has been withheld due to confidentiality reasons.

Under the contract, Newgen will provide software licenses, AWS managed cloud services, and implementation support. The engagement involves deploying Newgens Contract Management platform across the customers enterprise, enabling users to create and manage policy documents efficiently.

hed The order has been awarded by an international entity and is scheduled to be executed over a 3-year period.

Newgen confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies hold any interest in the entity awarding the contract.