Newgen secures GBP 1.46 million contract from UK-based customer

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies has secured a contract worth GBP 1,468,804 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) from an overseas entity based in the United Kingdom.

The name of the customer has been withheld due to confidentiality reasons.

Under the contract, Newgen will provide software licenses, AWS managed cloud services, and implementation support. The engagement involves deploying Newgens Contract Management platform across the customers enterprise, enabling users to create and manage policy documents efficiently.

hed The order has been awarded by an international entity and is scheduled to be executed over a 3-year period.

Newgen confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies hold any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.

The company reported 16.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.7 crore on 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 400.8 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies shed 0.78% to Rs 917 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

