Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Energy index rising 40.47 points or 0.35% at 11641.47 at 09:30 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.77%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.51%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.43%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.41%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Deep Industries Ltd (up 0.93%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.92%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.73%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.7%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 0.7%).

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.24%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.14%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.

At 09:17 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 116.19 or 0.2% at 56823.97.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 21.11 points or 0.13% at 16355.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.3 points or 0.07% at 24725.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 46.97 points or 0.06% at 81812.83.

On BSE,2158 shares were trading in green, 1000 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

