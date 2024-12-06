Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 1.34%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 17.63% over last one month compared to 5.91% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.74% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 1.34% today to trade at Rs 1779.35. The BSE Realty index is down 0.27% to quote at 8368.16. The index is up 5.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 0.48% and Sunteck Realty Ltd lost 0.46% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 43.91 % over last one year compared to the 17.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 17.63% over last one month compared to 5.91% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 378 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10927 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1071.93 on 21 Dec 2023.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

