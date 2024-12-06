Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 41.93 points or 0.72% at 5884.77 at 09:30 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, EMS Ltd (up 4.49%), NHPC Ltd (up 3.39%),CESC Ltd (up 3.25%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.87%),SJVN Ltd (up 2.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.66%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 1.36%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 1.26%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.19%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.07%).

On the other hand, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 0.46%), turned lower.

At 09:17 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 116.19 or 0.2% at 56823.97.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 21.11 points or 0.13% at 16355.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.3 points or 0.07% at 24725.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 46.97 points or 0.06% at 81812.83.

On BSE,2158 shares were trading in green, 1000 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

