EPIC (associate company of Welspun Corp) wins orders worth Rs 130 cr

Welspun Corp announced that its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of HSAW Pipes announced multi contracts sign off with Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company (Binyah) and AI Rashid Trading and Contracting Company with value exceeding SAR 57 million (Approx. Rs 130 crore) for manufacturing, supply of steel pipes and coating. The duration of the contract is seven months.

The financial impact of the contract will be reflected in Q1 and Q2 of financial year 2025-2026.

EPIC is Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. Its fully integrated manufacturing facilities with impeccable track record of execution of mega orders in time & Quality with customer centric approach, positions them as a most preferred supplier in the KSA market and continue to pioneer in supporting KSA's strategic objectives under the Vision 2030.

