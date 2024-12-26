Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 233.78 points or 0.9% at 26279.83 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.33%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.29%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.02%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.98%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.33%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.25%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.25%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.06%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 49.92 or 0.09% at 54973.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 26.57 points or 0.17% at 15864.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 78.15 points or 0.33% at 23805.80078125.

The BSE Sensex index was up 248.16 points or 0.32% at 78721.03.

On BSE,1735 shares were trading in green, 1428 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

