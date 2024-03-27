Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 173.04 points or 1.46% at 12011.67 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 4.37%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.5%),Castrol India Ltd (up 2.95%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.26%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 2%), IRM Energy Ltd (up 1.92%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.73%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.56%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.37%).

On the other hand, Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 4.92%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 0.76%), and Deep Industries Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 346.71 or 0.48% at 72817.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.15 points or 0.47% at 22108.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 348.34 points or 0.82% at 43074.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.1 points or 0.48% at 13310.49.

On BSE,2036 shares were trading in green, 939 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

