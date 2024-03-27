Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

Suzlon Energy receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Suzlon Energy announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its ratings to eA]e with Positive Outlook in alignment with the companyfs strengthened financial position, operational excellence and favourable sectoral tailwinds.

CRISIL highlighted in the rating rationale that gthe rating upgrade factors in, higher than expected improvement in the margins of WTG business while maintaining healthy cash flow generation from the O&M services business, and an uptick in the order book providing visibility for future revenues.h

CRISIL Ratings upgraded its ratings on the bank facilities of Suzlon to eCRISIL A]/Positive/CRISIL A2+f from eCRISIL BBB+/Positive/CRISIL A2f.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Suzlon Group wins an order for 72.5 MW wind power project

Suzlon Energy jumps on bagging 72.45 MW order from Juniper Green Energy

Suzlon Energy bags order from EDF Renewables

Suzlon Group wins order for 30 MW wind power project

Industrials shares fall

Gillette India update on change in tax liability

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care update on changes in tax liability

US Wall Street ends lower

Avenue Supermarts, CDSL, Prism Johnson, Prataap Snacks in focus

Prism Johnson board to mull fund raising proposal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story