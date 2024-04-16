Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 99.65 points or 0.81% at 12345.56 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 8.9%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5%),Deep Industries Ltd (up 3.96%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.59%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.3%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.18%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.06%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.92%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 1.9%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.18%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.31%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.2%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 319.46 or 0.44% at 73080.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 66.05 points or 0.3% at 22206.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 307.92 points or 0.68% at 45474.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.31 points or 0.17% at 13699.59.

On BSE,2031 shares were trading in green, 862 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News