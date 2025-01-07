Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Energy stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Energy stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Energy index increasing 192.34 points or 1.76% at 11108.75 at 09:40 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (up 5.25%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5.09%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.13%),Oil India Ltd (up 3.32%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.53%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.44%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 2.28%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.24%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.22%).

At 09:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 636.47 or 1.17% at 54973.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 150.62 points or 0.95% at 15929.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 163.95 points or 0.69% at 23780.

The BSE Sensex index was up 432.95 points or 0.56% at 78397.94.

On BSE,2400 shares were trading in green, 718 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

