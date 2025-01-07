Galaxy Unpacked on Jan 22: What to expect from Samsung's S25 series launch

Samsung has scheduled its next Galaxy Unpacked event for January 22, where it plans to introduce the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. The line-up is expected to include the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra models. These devices will debut with Samsung's One UI 7, based on Android 15, which promises significant design changes and enhanced Galaxy AI features. Additionally, the event may feature previews of other products, including Android XR platform-based headsets, the second-generation Galaxy Ring, and a Galaxy S25 "Slim" variant.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Event details

Samsung will be hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California on January 22. The in-person launch event will kick off at 11:30 PM (IST) and will be livestreamed on Samsung India's official website, Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung's official YouTube channel.

Date: January 22, 2025

Venue: San Jose, California (US)

Time: 10 AM (PT) / 11:30 PM (IST)

Livestream: Samsung’s website, Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung’s YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S25 Ultra:

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a flat-frame design with rounded edges, marking a departure from the angular, Note-inspired design of its predecessor. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, delivering a significant performance upgrade. Additionally, the introduction of a 16GB RAM option is anticipated, improving upon the 12GB maximum available in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The camera system is also expected to see a major upgrade, with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera—possibly using the Samsung JN3 sensor—replacing the 12MP sensor found in the previous model. The device may also incorporate second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor, offering enhanced durability and improved anti-reflective properties for the display.

Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus:

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models are likely to undergo minor design tweaks, including brighter displays with slimmer bezels. Both models are expected to benefit from a significant performance boost, as they are also rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon eight Elite chipset. This shift may be attributed to lower production yields of Samsung's Exynos processors.

One UI 7

Design enhancements:

Lock Screen Now Bar: A customisable bar at the bottom of the screen showcasing key activities based on user preferences.

Camera interface update: Streamlined controls in the Camera app, with an intuitive layout and simplified settings for Pro mode.

System UI changes: Revamped icons, widgets, and a cleaner home screen layout. Other updates include live notifications and a new charging animation with an updated battery icon.

Galaxy AI features:

Writing tools: Integrated into the system keyboard, these tools offer features like text summarisation, writing style suggestions, spelling and grammar checks, and bullet-point formatting, accessible whenever text is selected.

Call transcripts: Automatic transcription of calls in 20 languages, including Hindi and English (India), when call recording is enabled.

Advanced editing: Tools like Audio Eraser for isolating or removing specific sounds and Object Eraser for eliminating unwanted elements in videos.

Google AI: Samsung may partner with Google to provide exclusive features, such as Gemini Live on the lock screen with Now Bar and a complimentary Gemini Advanced subscription.

Privacy and security upgrades:

Knox Matrix Dashboard: A centralised hub for managing security across Samsung-connected devices.

Enhanced Data Protection: New recovery options for Samsung Cloud to ensure continuous data synchronisation, even if a device is lost.

Secure Logins and Connections: Features include passkey-based Samsung Account logins, options to disable 2G service, and safeguards against insecure Wi-Fi networks.

Theft protection: Android 15 introduces features like Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock, enhanced by biometric authentication requirements for critical security changes.

Anticipated devices

At the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, Samsung is expected to preview several devices slated for launch later in 2025. These include: