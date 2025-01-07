Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 553.75 points or 2.13% at 26526.59 at 09:40 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.13%), Oil India Ltd (up 3.32%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.44%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.24%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.78%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.44%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.38%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.28%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.26%).

At 09:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 636.47 or 1.17% at 54973.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 150.62 points or 0.95% at 15929.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 163.95 points or 0.69% at 23780.

The BSE Sensex index was up 432.95 points or 0.56% at 78397.94.

On BSE,2400 shares were trading in green, 718 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

