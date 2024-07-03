Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 8.64 points or 0.07% at 12909.65 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.58%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.31%),Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 1.26%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.22%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.09%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.01%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.63%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.4%), and IRM Energy Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 13.66%), Sanmit Infra Ltd (up 4.96%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.5%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 428.07 or 0.81% at 53416.35.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 93.17 points or 0.59% at 15964.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 162.45 points or 0.67% at 24286.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 523.36 points or 0.66% at 79964.81.

On BSE,2392 shares were trading in green, 1489 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

