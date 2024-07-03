Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 34.7 points or 0.12% at 29606.95 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.31%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.2%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.63%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.4%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 1.19%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.55%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 428.07 or 0.81% at 53416.35.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 93.17 points or 0.59% at 15964.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 162.45 points or 0.67% at 24286.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 523.36 points or 0.66% at 79964.81.

On BSE,2392 shares were trading in green, 1489 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

