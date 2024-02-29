Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks rise

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 47.58 points or 0.4% at 12015.38 at 09:33 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.11%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 0.97%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.36%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.34%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.25%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.13%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.01%), Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 2.53%), and Oil India Ltd (down 2.28%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92.48 or 0.13% at 72397.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.85 points or 0.02% at 21946.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.19 points or 0.37% at 44829.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 37.89 points or 0.28% at 13273.67.

On BSE,1272 shares were trading in green, 1770 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

