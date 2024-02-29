Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares gain

Auto shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 79.75 points or 0.17% at 46812.18 at 09:33 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.19%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.12%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.71%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.61%),Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bosch Ltd (up 0.16%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.16%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.87%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.94%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.53%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92.48 or 0.13% at 72397.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.85 points or 0.02% at 21946.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.19 points or 0.37% at 44829.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 37.89 points or 0.28% at 13273.67.

On BSE,1272 shares were trading in green, 1770 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

