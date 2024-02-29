Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares gain

Metal shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 87.08 points or 0.33% at 26754.14 at 09:33 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.34%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.62%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.36%),Coal India Ltd (up 0.36%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.25%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.15%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.28%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92.48 or 0.13% at 72397.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.85 points or 0.02% at 21946.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.19 points or 0.37% at 44829.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 37.89 points or 0.28% at 13273.67.

On BSE,1272 shares were trading in green, 1770 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

