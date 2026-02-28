Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 245.38 crore

Net profit of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 245.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 195.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.86% to Rs 5.13 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 971.63 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 844.46 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales245.38195.20 26 971.63844.46 15 OPM %10.014.02 -9.027.26 - PBDT24.729.46 161 69.0453.10 30 PBT9.85-3.70 LP 11.302.23 407 NP4.21-2.97 LP 5.132.66 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pradyumna Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Birla Cotton Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 1.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Zydus achieves positive clinical data for Pembrolizumab biosimilar FYB206

GMDC receives environmental clearance for Lakhpat-Punrajpur Lignite and Limestone Mine in Kutch

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story