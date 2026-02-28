Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 245.38 crore

Net profit of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 245.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 195.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.86% to Rs 5.13 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 971.63 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 844.46 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.