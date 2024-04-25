Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.34% to Rs 221.61 croreNet profit of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.34% to Rs 221.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales221.61132.43 67 OPM %10.352.13 -PBDT26.532.75 865 PBT14.15-6.55 LP NP8.87-4.40 LP
