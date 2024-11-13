Epack Durable hits the floor as net loss widens in Q2 FY25

Epack Durable was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 464.05 after the company's consolidated net loss increased to Rs 8.49 crore in Q2 FY25 from net loss of Rs 6.08 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 111.73% YoY to Rs 377.10 crore in September 2024 quarter, supported by strong industry demand, extended summer season, as well as addition of new customers.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 11.69 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with pre- tax loss of Rs 8.26 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 110.3% to Rs 392.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 186.79 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 309.04 crore (up 102.09% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 16.77 crore (up 61.33% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 13.75 crore (up 69.91% YoY).

EBITDA stood at Rs 9.6 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 25% YoY due to higher sales. EBITDA margin reduced 177 bps YoY to 2.55% during the period under review.

The company said that its product business contributed to 98% of the total revenues.

The revenue from room air conditioners contributed to 70% of the total product revenue, and grew by 187% on YoY basis.

More From This Section

Ajay DD Singhania - MD & CEO, said, EPACK Durables strategic focus on a diversified customer base and expanded production capabilities demonstrates its commitment to capturing new business opportunities in the RAC and Small Home Appliances markets. Full backward integration further strengthens its competitive advantage, allowing the company to produce critical components in-house, thereby improving cost efficiency and quality control. With a nationwide presence, EPACK Durable is well-positioned to meet customer needs promptly across India, enhancing both operational flexibility and market reach. This proactive approach supports the company's vision for growth and adaptability in an evolving market landscape.

EPACK Durable is an original design manufacturer (ODM) of room air conditioners (RAC). The company also manufactures components such as sheet metal parts, injection moulded parts, cross-flow fans, and PCBA components that are actively used in the production of RACs.

Shares of Epack Duable debuted on stock market on 30 January 2024. The scrip was listed at Rs 225, exhibiting a discount of 2.17% to the issue price 230.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News