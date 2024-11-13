Bandhan Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.88, down 3.89% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.31% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.84% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.88, down 3.89% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78007.07, down 0.85%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 17.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25036, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 166.2, down 3.82% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 25.31% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.84% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

