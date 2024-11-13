UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 42.17, down 3.88% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.9% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 27.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 42.17, down 3.88% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78007.07, down 0.85%.UCO Bank has eased around 6.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6745.95, down 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

