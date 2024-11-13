RBL Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.2, down 3.43% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 38.95% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.84% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.2, down 3.43% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78007.07, down 0.85%.RBL Bank Ltd has eased around 25.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25036, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 154.36, down 3.42% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 38.95% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.84% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News