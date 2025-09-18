Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPFO launches Passbook Lite facility, set to offer faster claim settlement

EPFO launches Passbook Lite facility, set to offer faster claim settlement

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, has highlighted key reforms undertaken by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to ensure provision of efficient, transparent and user-friendly services to its members. EPFO has introduced a new facility called 'Passbook Lite' within its member portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/). This feature will enable members to easily check their passbook and related summarised view of the contributions, withdrawals and balance in a simple and convenient format through the member portal itself without having to go to the passbook portal.

At present, when employees change jobs, their PF accounts are transferred to the new employer's PF office through Form 13 online. After transfer, a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) is generated by the previous PF office and sent to the new PF office. Until now, Annexure K was only shared between PF offices and was made available to members only on their request. A reform has been introduced that now enables members to directly download Annexure K in PDF format from the Member Portal itself.

EPFO has also taken the transformative step to reduce and rationalize the approval hierarchy. Powers that earlier rested with RPFC/Officer-in-Charge have now been delegated to Assistant P.F. Commissioners and subordinate levels in a structured, tiered manner. The scope of this reform will include PF transfers and settlements, advances and past accumulations, refunds, cheque/ECS/NEFT returns, and interest adjustments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 28%

INR slips back beyond Rs 88/$ mark on dollar rebound; Positive local equities limit losses

Benchmarks extend gains as Fed rate cut lift sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.50%

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 12.93 times

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story