EPFO records all time highest addition of 19.94 lakh net members in July 2024

Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports released EPFO's provisional payroll data of July 2024 in New Delhi today. He mentioned that EPFO has added 19.94 lakh net members in the month of July 2024, marking the highest recorded increase since payroll data tracking began in April 2018. EPFO added 10.52 lakh new members in July 2024, representing a 2.66% increase over June 2024 and a 2.43% rise compared to July 2023. This surge in new memberships can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

Approximately 14.65 lakh members who had exited the system rejoined EPFO in July. This figure represents a 15.25% year-over-year increase. These members opted to transfer their provident fund accumulations rather than withdraw them, thus maintaining their loterm financial security. The highest growth was observed in the 18-25 age group, with 8.77 lakh net additions in July 2024. This marks the largest increase for this demographic since records began and reflects the continued trend of young people, mostly first-time job seekers, entering the organized workforce. This age group represents 59.41% of all new members added during the month.

