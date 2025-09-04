Epigral CFO Sanjay Jain steps down

Epigral announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), Sanjay Surendra Jain, has tendered his resignation citing personal & professional reasons.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that Jains resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 30 September 2025.

Epigral is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of Chlor Alkali & its Derivatives.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 87.1% to Rs 160.69 crore despite 6.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 606.54 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Epigral shed 0.67% to Rs 1,785 on the BSE.