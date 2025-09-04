MIC Electronics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cropster Agro Ltd, Atul Auto Ltd, Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd and Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2025.

MIC Electronics Ltd surged 13.92% to Rs 58.69 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cropster Agro Ltd soared 13.72% to Rs 27.69. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.74 lakh shares in the past one month. Atul Auto Ltd spiked 13.15% to Rs 491.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6518 shares in the past one month. Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd gained 11.57% to Rs 962.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3655 shares in the past one month.