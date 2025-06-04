Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

Epigral as on today 04 June 2025 has executed (I) Share Subscription and Shareholder's Agreement with Prozeal Green Power (Promoter) and Pro-Zeal Green Power Ten (Power Producer) and (II) Energy Supply Agreement with 'Pro-Zeal Green Power Ten to source a contracted capacity of 19.80 MW 'Wind Solar Hybrid (WSH) Power' (Project) as a Captive Consumer from WSH power plant located in the State of Gujarat. This transaction entails subscription of minimum 26% of Securities (Equity and Optionally Convertible Debentures, in one or more tranches) of Power Producer, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed for developing, constructing, operating and maintaining the said Project. Sourcing power from renewable resources is in line with the Company's commitment towards sustainability goals.

