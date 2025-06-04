INR eases for second straight day; RBI eyed

The Indian rupee depreciated for the second consecutive session and settled for the day lower by 29 paise at 85.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday. Dollar recovery from 6-week low and higher international oil prices weighed on the local unit. Besides, risk-averse sentiments and foreign fund outflows due to heightened trade and geopolitical tensions also pressured the domestic unit. Local equities however managed to end slightly higher limiting losses in the counter. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 260.74 points, or 0.32 percent, to 80,998.25 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 77.70 points, or 0.32 percent, at 24,620.20. Investors are now awaiting cues from the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcements. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could go for a jumbo rate cut of 50 basis points on Friday, an SBI research report stated. The sharp moderation in CPI inflation, hitting a 67-month low of 3.34% in Mar25 due to sharp correction in food inflation bodes well for lowering the average CPI headline forecast for FY26 below 4% now. Nominal GDP growth is expected to be in the range of 9-9.5% for FY26 (Budget: 10%), signifying a Goldilocks period to slash the policy rates given the low growth and low inflation, it noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app