NMDC updates prices of iron ore

With effect from 04 June 2025

NMDC announced prices of iron ore with effect from 04 June 2025 has been fixed as under:

Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40mm) - Rs 6,300/- Per Ton.

Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) - Rs 5,350/- Per Ton.

Note: The above FOR prices are inclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of Cess, Forest Permit Fee, Transit fee, GST, Environmental Cess and Other Taxes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News