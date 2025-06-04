Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC updates prices of iron ore

NMDC updates prices of iron ore

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 04 June 2025

NMDC announced prices of iron ore with effect from 04 June 2025 has been fixed as under:

Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40mm) - Rs 6,300/- Per Ton.
Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) - Rs 5,350/- Per Ton.

Note: The above FOR prices are inclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMET and exclusive of Cess, Forest Permit Fee, Transit fee, GST, Environmental Cess and Other Taxes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI could carry out jumbo rate cut of 50bps: SBI research report

Techno Electric bags 30-year revenue-sharing deal for 10MW data centre from RailTel Corp

Rajesh Power rises on securing MGVCL contracts as L1 bidder

Volumes spurt at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

Servotech Renewable spurts on securing 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story