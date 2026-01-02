Bansal Wire climbs on strong Q3 volume growth

Bansal Wire Industries rose 2.88% to Rs 314 after the company reported strong volume growth in Q3 FY26.

Total sales volume rose 31.7% YoY to 1,21,702 metric tonnes in Q3 FY26, compared with 92,410 metric tonnes in Q3 FY25. Volumes were also up 6.18% QoQ from 1,14,609 metric tonnes in Q2 FY26.

For the nine months ended FY26, cumulative volumes increased 37.88% YoY to 3,40,411 metric tonnes, from 2,46,888 metric tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Bansal Wire Industries is engaged in manufacturing of stainless steel wires. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 3.33% to Rs 38.32 crore while net sales rose 27.86% to Rs 1055.40 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.