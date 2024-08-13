Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPL consolidated net profit rises 18.23% in the June 2024 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit rises 18.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 1007.40 crore

Net profit of EPL rose 18.23% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 1007.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 910.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1007.40910.20 11 OPM %18.4317.47 -PBDT163.20146.20 12 PBT79.6066.20 20 NP64.2054.30 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PayU-backed Vayana raises $20.5 million in Series D funding round

EEPC India, ISSDA sign MoU to promote MSME exports, international trade

Indian ports make bunkering activity gains amid Red Sea crisis: S&P

Cross-border payments fintech Skydo raises $5 mn from Elevation Capital

Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan gets RBI approval for NBFC acquisition

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story