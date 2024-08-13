EPL consolidated net profit rises 18.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 1007.40 croreNet profit of EPL rose 18.23% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 1007.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 910.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1007.40910.20 11 OPM %18.4317.47 -PBDT163.20146.20 12 PBT79.6066.20 20 NP64.2054.30 18
