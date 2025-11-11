EPL consolidated net profit rises 19.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.02% to Rs 1205.90 crore

Net profit of EPL rose 19.89% to Rs 104.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 1205.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1086.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1205.901086.2020.8620.13235.30203.60140.90118.40104.3087.00

