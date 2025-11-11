Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.65% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.65% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.523.0827.6315.910.420.200.200.050.150.05

