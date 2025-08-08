Equitas Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 223.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.85% to Rs 1648.86 crore

Net loss of Equitas Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 223.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.85% to Rs 1648.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1500.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1648.861500.9516.6135.08-297.4835.76-297.4835.76-223.7625.76

