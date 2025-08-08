Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 37.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.73% to Rs 1309.87 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 37.84% to Rs 120.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 1309.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1009.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1309.871009.728.545.57178.37125.88166.72115.44120.1887.19

