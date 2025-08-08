Ramsons Projects standalone net profit rises 2458.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Ramsons Projects rose 2458.33% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.150.2333.3369.573.700.163.680.163.070.12

