Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 35.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 35.79% to Rs 90.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.95% to Rs 1691.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1611.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1691.681611.9339.2740.01113.7389.74113.7389.7490.0366.30

