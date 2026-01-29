Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 35.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 35.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Total Operating Income rise 4.95% to Rs 1691.68 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 35.79% to Rs 90.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.95% to Rs 1691.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1611.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1691.681611.93 5 OPM %39.2740.01 -PBDT113.7389.74 27 PBT113.7389.74 27 NP90.0366.30 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Quadrant Future Tek jumps on Rs 230 crore KAVACH order

Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 0.93% in the December 2025 quarter

India's industrial activity strengthened despite global headwinds

Barometers trades sideways; European markets edge higher

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story